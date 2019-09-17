I invite you to participate in 40 Days for Life from Sept. 25 to Nov 3. It’s an international peaceful prayer collaboration with people in communities all over the world praying for help and healing for all affected by abortion.
In our community, we pray outside the Planned Parenthood office near the University of Illinois campus.
You are invited to participate anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. More details can be found at40daysforlife.com and on Facebook at 40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana.
If you haven’t yet seen the movie “Unplanned,” I strongly recommend it. Both the movie and the book by Abby Johnson can be checked out at the library.
This real-life story shows the impact that simply praying publicly can have on people’s lives. After the movie came out, the 40 Days for Life campaign saw an increase in volunteers praying to end abortion. Over the past 12 years, there have been 1 million volunteers involved with 40 Days for Life worldwide. Most importantly, more than 16,000 babies have been saved from abortion, nearly 200 abortions workers have left the abortion industry and found work elsewhere and 100 abortion clinics have closed.
Peaceful, public prayers save lives. More people out praying means more lives saved.
Other pro-life activities and events will be taking place during this 40-day period. All activities are free and open to all. For more information, please visit the website and Facebook.
KATHLEEN HUSSEY
Urbana