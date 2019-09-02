Remarkably similar letters from Robert Nemeth and Beth Felts Olmsted recently insulted all conservatives in a very ugly way by calling them racists, cowards and people lacking self-respect, morals or love for the U.S.
However, these writers, by supporting the Democratic Party, are voting for racism, lack of morals and disrespect for Constitutional rights, including the first, most basic, right, the right to life.
These are ugly words, but abortion is a core tenet of the Democratic Party platform and abortion is ugly. Those invoking racism should consider who is racist by reviewing the data for aborted babies — 36 percent are African-American.
Do Democratic candidate supporters realize they’re voting for tearing babies’ limbs off their bodies while they’re still alive and injecting potassium chloride through a pregnant mother’s stomach to stop her baby’s heart — two commonly used abortion methods.
Prisoners sentenced to death are executed with potassium chloride.
Do Democratic candidate supporters want increased depression and addiction for women as data shows that women who’ve aborted their babies suffer from both?
The Bible says, “For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear.”
Abortion supporters need to listen to sound teaching, the truth, rather than follow what the abortion industry tells them. The truth may hurt, but avoiding it means more babies will continue to die from barbaric cruelty.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand