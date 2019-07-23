Congrats to President Trump for calling out AOC and her gang of whining eighth-graders. Please remember who started all this. President Obama, in September of 2008, told his supporters to “argue with your neighbors, get in their face.”
Now we have a president who is pushing back on the Democrat bullies and their Communist and Socialist minions, and they can’t take it.
We all know Trump is winning when the only retort from his opponents is to call him a racist. They are desperate; it’s all they have. Did he mention anything about race in his tweets? No.
He did question the loyalties of The gang of eighth-graders. They are more focused on illegal immigrants, Somali refugees and Palestinians than Americans and the good of the country.
Trump does not care about the race of his opponents. He does care about their politics and the anti-American rhetoric they regularly spout. I too could care less if you are black, white, red, brown or green ... but your anti-Americanism does matter.
So the basic and fundamental question then becomes, can President Trump or anyone question or criticize someone of color?
Until that question can be answered with a yes, we have no hope of being a united country.
JOHN DYE
Mattoon