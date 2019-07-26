The Democratic Party appears to be relying more and more on the gullibility of its supporters in order to push harmful legislation onto unsuspecting Americans.
The ridiculously named Affordable Care Act is one example; the current $15 “living wage” proposal already enacted in Illinois is another.
Who benefits from $15 an hour? Certainly not businesses or consumers, and not workers either.
Consider this: There’s a good reason tech company CEO’s support “living wage” laws. Their companies are developing driverless cars, robots and artificial intelligence to replace low-skilled labor, but they need a catalyst to spur demand for these products.
Enter the $15 minimum wage law; it raises labor costs across the board to a level where expensive technology becomes competitive.
Fast food giants are already making plans to replace counter help with automated order stations. Forbes magazine estimated the $15 wage will eliminate 6.6 million jobs. And the sad fact is that unemployed Democrats will never figure out it was their own party that sold them out.
Tech companies stand to make billions in profits over the next decade through a trillion dollar market created by this legislation. And Democrat politicians reap lavish donations from those companies. With collusion like this, who needs Russians?
I am all for technology, but natural economic conditions should create demand, not false markets created by legislation. The old advice is still the best; you want more money, upgrade your skill set. Then you won’t be at the mercy of crooked politicians.
KEN FOLEY
St. Joseph