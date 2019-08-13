In a recent column, George Will, the University of Illinois and Courier Cafe alumnus, pointed out that constitutional governance in the U.S. has become a spectator sport for Congress.
Our president has wisely begun moving federal departments out of Washington, D.C., based on the notion that federal workers should be closer to the areas they serve.
The Department of Agriculture is soon off to Kansas City, and the Bureau of Land Management is headed to Grand Junction, Colo.
This is perfect for the president, as those pesky people from Congress will not be able to walk down the Federal Mall, but must travel to far reaches of the country to oversee their assigned agencies.
Out of D.C. means away from coverage by print and television reporters. Look for the Department of Energy soon in West Virginia and the Department of Education in Grand Rapids, Mich.
RABEL J. BURDGE
Urbana