I read recently that the body of John Dillinger is to be publicly dug up at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis by the relatives of Dillinger.
Well, I was friends with two of Audrey Dillinger Hancock’s (John’s blood sister) daughters, and I know they would not want this to happen.
John W. Dillinger put concrete and wire over his son’s grave to prevent such a thing. How dare these brats, who are only half related, go against what their grandfather wanted.
I just hope that Audrey’s grandchildren know about this and legally stop them. They just want the money. Shame on them.
Let John sleep in peace.
KATHI HARRELL
Champaign