The News-Gazette’s July 26 editorial on the Mueller report testimony was dishonest and a disservice to readers.
The Mueller report included evidence of several specific ways in which Trump obstructed justice. It explained in detail evidence of his criminal intent and his criminal actions. The report did this for each count in page after page.
The News-Gazette editorial dismissed this evidence as if it were no evidence at all. The editors misrepresented both the evidence and the legal meaning of obstruction of justice to make their case.
The Mueller report also revealed the numerous ways the Trump campaign solicited Russian assistance. It explained how their campaign relied upon that Russian assistance and coordination. It explained how Trump aided and protected Russia, while he benefited from the attack on our country.
The editors described this as having no involvement at all. The complicated cutouts and legalese in the report are difficult to follow. The News-Gazette chose to use that complexity to deceive its readers rather than bring clarity to the facts.
The editorial undermines dire warnings from American law enforcement and intelligence services under two different administrations: The Kremlin continues to be an ongoing threat against our election systems.
The Mueller report notes that threat includes the Kremlin military and intelligence divisions dedicated to weaponizing information and disinformation through news and social media. The tactics promote their interests and amplify our divisions through people we know and trust.
The News-Gazette put politics ahead of the truth.
BENJAMIN BEAUPRE
Champaign