Am I the only one to feel that this is what our once Fifth Estate has become? As I watched the Wonderful World of Disney’s evening news on The American Broadcast Network (ABC) on Labor Day, I felt it was an insult to my intelligence to put myself through it.
For a quarter-century or better, the big pharma companies have paid to bring us our news, along with other multinational corporations in the mix.
I find it even hard to give to NPR anymore. For they too are not what they once were. Taking money from multinationals and still asking for small contributions from us.
With the recent pennies-on-the-dollar purchase of this newsprint and their spinoff news organizations, I know where this is all headed.
Fake news is just a distraction. Real news is harder to disseminate.
NATHAN HOUSE
Newman