The two great threats to human life are nuclear war and climate catastrophe (global warming). But political discussion in America today seems to avoid those topics in favor of arguments about sex and race.
That’s not an accident. The economic elite — who also own mainstream media — make their money from war (the military-industrial complex) and the exploitation of America’s land and labor (resulting in industrial pollution).
Their wealth does not so much depend on race and sex, so in their view, those topics are free for discussion — the conclusions don’t much matter to them. Let the debate rage; it functions as a distraction from what they really care about.
Identity politics — concern about discrimination in all its forms — substitutes for class politics — concern for exploitation for profit of our work and the natural world. And that’s no accident, in the view of our rulers — who want us to be concerned about the former, instead of the latter.
C.G. ESTABROOK
Champaign