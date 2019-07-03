I received an email from Rodney Davis’ office recently, which was titled “We have a crisis along our border.” I completely agree — we do indeed have a crisis along our border.
However, as soon as I started to read the email, I had to laugh, since it suggests that House Democrats were the ones causing the crisis.
Let’s be honest, here: The reason we have a crisis at our border is because of Rodney Davis’ unquestioning support of the Trump administration’s mass detention of immigrant children.
Democrats were right to want a bill that would contain more protections for these children and their families. Protections, for example, that would allow the government to terminate contracts with companies that don’t provide children in detention centers with adequate care (or toothpaste). Or that would ensure the Flores Agreement remains in place to protect immigrant children from being held indefinitely and away from their families in federal detention facilities.
Davis wants credit for getting this bill passed, without many of these important protections in place. Rather than work on a better version of this bill, he and his fellow Republicans opted to rush the vote so they could get home for their Independence Day events to press the flesh with their constituents. Fortunately, most of Davis’ constituents already see right through his lies.
KAREN CARNEY
Champaign