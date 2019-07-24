The cult of perpetual grievances, outrage and victimhood — otherwise known as the Democratic (Socialist) Party — has raised race-hustling to a veritable art form.
Apparently, tax-paying, mainstream Americans who don’t kowtow to the radical left’s outrageous political theater and don’t respect every sexually dysphoric lifestyle, every illegal alien and every hate-America demagogue is a racist, xenophobe, misogynist and bigot. What bunk!
No finer point has been put on this kind of despicable leftist gaslighting than the leftist Democratic Party’s recent claims that ICE is a terrorist organization, the “detention cages” that the Obama administration literally built and originally populated are President Trump’s fault and the federal court decision on Obama’s watch that ordered law-breaking illegal aliens must be separated from their children is also Trump’s fault.
What does it say about these anarchistic left-wingers when they hysterically rail against the alleged “racist targeting of illegal aliens” for deportation despite the fact these “targets” are asylum-lying foreign invaders who have already been through the legal system and have been ordered by the courts to be removed from America?
So now it’s “racist” to expect immigrants to enter our country legally, it’s “racist” to expect illegal immigrants to respond to court orders, it’s “racist” to expect these illegal foreign nationals to appear at their asylum hearings and it’s “racist” to remove court-sanctioned illegal alien criminals from the U.S.?
The left’s corrupt play for more rubes and pawns for 2020 is pathetic, intellectually dishonest and dangerous.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana