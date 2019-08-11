I am very pleased to see the casino is now back on the agenda and looks very promising. A casino will provide hundreds of job opportunities.
However, I am very concerned about considering the casino in downtown Danville.
The casino itself will be a very large building, designed to handle large numbers of people. It will require many acres of property to handle vehicle parking. A minimum estimate would be 100 to 200 cars daily.
There will be separate parking required for commercial buses that will bring in people from other cities. A conservative estimate would be 10 to 20 buses daily, on average.
Where is that kind of area in downtown Danville?
Are Danville businesses and motorists ready to deal with extra cars and buses coming into town?
Why not do it right?
Place the casino out in the Lynch Road area where there is plenty of room to build an outstanding and landmark building, with ample parking for all vehicles. Lynch Road and Interstate 74 are ideal to handle the traffic.
MARK L. MEYERDanville