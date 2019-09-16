I appreciated your article about C-U CROP Walk in the Sept. 13 paper. As a member of the CROP Walk planning committee, I would like to clarify the fact that this effort is truly a communitywide interfaith effort. As your reporter correctly noted in the article, participants include the Baha’i Center, the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center and the Unitarian Universalist Church. The former meaning of the acronym (Christian Rural Overseas Program) has not applied for many years. CROP now stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
In addition to alleviating hunger and poverty in our community and around the world, CROP Walk funds are used to assist in humanitarian disasters.
One of the current humanitarian projects is relief for victims of hurricane Dorian. The extent of the damage and loss of life in the Bahamas is still unknown, and the suffering is horrendous. Another project is assistance for refugees seeking asylum at our southern border. The funding is focusing on bringing families back together by extensive networking among the various shelters, and providing legal assistance.
SANDRA HANNUM
Urbana