I joined hundreds of others on the UIUC campus (and hundreds of thousands globally) in the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20. I was moved by the passionate speeches of the youth at the rally who are understandably angered by the inattention of our national leaders to the global climate emergency — a crisis caused by the considerable warming of the Earth resulting from human activities over the past century. All of us who attended the rally share that concern.
Unlike other nations that are taking concrete steps to decrease their greenhouse gas emissions — a known and significant contributor to global warming — inexplicably, our president has worked to reverse policies in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Despite the fact that the power sector and transportation sector account for over half of our country’s emissions, Trump has relaxed pollution rules regulating fossil fuels and has rolled back fuel economy standards for automakers. Additionally, Trump is challenging the rights of individual states to set up more stringent pollution control standards.
Join me in urging Rep. Rodney Davis to push back against Trump’s reckless climate policies. Work to elect a president in 2020 who will act on our very real climate crisis because “there is no Planet B.”
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana