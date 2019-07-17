Prescription medicine ads bombard us on TV, in magazines and online.
Drug companies say direct-to-consumer advertising promotes health education and empowers consumers to take charge of their health.
Only in the U.S. and New Zealand is this type of advertising allowed, and there are good reasons most countries don’t.
Doctors say it pressures them to prescribe medications that are unnecessary or not in the patient’s best interest.
There is no evidence that these ads improve medical treatment as a result. There is evidence that the ads create demand for new, expensive medicines and that the ads work.
Spending on prescription drugs has skyrocketed. Large drug companies spend $19 for marketing for every $1 for basic research.
With prescription costs increasingly unaffordable, it makes sense to stop these ads and reduce costs accordingly.
Congress is lobbied heavily to keep the status quo. Change will only happen if we do our homework and vote for candidates who don’t take drug company donations.
KAREN CLAUSING
Charleston