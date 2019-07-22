By refusing to condemn President Trump’s racist tirade against four of their non-white colleagues, Rep. Rodney Davis and fellow Republicans continue to turn their backs on the purported ideals of their party.
Thirty years ago, Illinois native and Republican icon Ronald Reagan said, “We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world.”
Reagan continued, “It is bold men and women, yearning for freedom and opportunity, who leave their homelands and come to a new country to start their lives over. They believe in the American dream. And over and over, they make it come true for themselves, for their children and for others. They give more than they receive. They labor and succeed. And often they are entrepreneurs. But their greatest contribution is more than economic, because they understand in a special way how glorious it is to be an American.”
In contrast, Donald Trump singled out four members of Congress who are immigrants or children of immigrants — out of 52 — to say “Go back home.” Rodney Davis chose to vote “no” rather than condemn those remarks.
Our nation is fortunate that, despite the efforts of people like Donald Trump and Rodney Davis, bold men and women still come from every corner of the world to join in renewing and enriching this country. The Republican Party and America would be better served by embracing Ronald Reagan’s vision of Americans, native or naturalized.
ANN QUACKENBUSH
Champaign