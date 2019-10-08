Thanks largely to all the speeders out there, IDOT about a year ago dropped the speed limit between the I-57 interchange in Champaign and the Cunningham Avenue exit in Urbana from 70 mph to 60 mph. It was concluded “that given the current prevailing speeds, crash rates and number of interchanges, a reduction of the posted speed limit on I-74 was justified.”
Well, not many people are slowing down. I travel this interstate daily and so often I feel like everyone else thinks they are in the Indy 500. (First one to the exit wins!) Impatient drivers (sometimes with a cellphone to their face) roar up my car’s rear end just needing to pass with or without using a turn signal because they are important and in a hurry.
If there was so much of a problem with speeding and crash rates in this area that warranted a speed reduction, then we need some policing to back that up to show motorists that the speed limit is not a suggestion but the law.
I can appreciate that police resources are thin and that their job can be dangerous, but we need something more than signs with a 6 followed by a 0 on them. That isn’t cutting it.
IAN COOK
Urbana