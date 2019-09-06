It has been two years since the Newell Township Historical Society opened the Bank Museum in Bismarck, which was formerly the Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank.
The building, which was built in 1905, had many different uses besides the bank — a residence, a barbershop, a garage and a storage place for eggs.
It had fallen into a really bad condition, but instead of it being demolished and lost forever, in 2007, the Newell Township Historical Society purchased it, with the idea of creating a museum in order to preserve the history of Bismarck and the Newell Township area.
After countless hours of hard work and thousands of dollars, the museum was opened on Sept. 17, 2017, with an ice cream social and tour of the museum, with proceeds going for the maintenance of the building.
This has become an annual affair, this year being held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Bismarck Elementary School building.
There will be homemade pies, ice cream and beverages for a small fee. Then visitors are invited to walk across the street to view the museum and purchase the book “Tales of a Township” or commemorative mugs, depicting the Bismarck High School and Bismarck Elementary School.
The Newell Township Historical Society welcomes new members — meetings are held four times a year, and you do not have to live in Newell Township to join, just be interested in the history of the area.
BETTY J. HALL
Danville