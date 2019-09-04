I just saw that the illustrious governor of Illinois has signed almost 600 bills since he took office. It is apparently clear that he hasn’t had time to do much of anything else constructive. He is still spending money like the state has some, which it actually does not.
Especially spending it on programs that will make Democrats feel good and re-elect him. He isn’t spending the money on programs that will get the state out of debt.
Legalizing marijuana and penalizing gun dealers and owners is not going to help. Ignorance of the law is going to be a real concept considering all the bills he signed.
Not even the best of lawyers is going to know what is in all of these bills/laws. Not even Pritzker knows for sure, unless his lawyers tell him.
The majority of the population won’t know what is legal and what is not. There is no way Pritzker can sit down in front of an audience and recite every bill he signed, unless he has someone assisting him surreptitiously. And I can see him doing that. Just don’t trust the man.
MARY ATKINS
Tombstone, Ariz.