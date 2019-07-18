I find it interesting that one side of Washington, D.C., is still complaining about the July Fourth “extravaganza.”
I don’t recall hearing one murmer about the many over-the-top vacations and expenses by the former president.
The Fourth celebration was for the benefit of this whole nation, not just four people, their dog and the dog’s handler.
I don’t recall seeing any of their taxpayer expenses reported, less than what was just spent. Several of their trips, especially at our winter holiday time, so they didn’t have to be in the White House, were even greater.
This family and many of our neighbors look forward to next year’s celebration. Hopefully, more of it will be televised.
DOUGLAS R. BRAUN
Mahomet