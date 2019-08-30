A very long time ago, there was a tiny pinhole in space and through this pinhole all matter magically self-created itself and magically formed a big spinning ball.
This spinning ball blew up and over a very long time formed 300 billion galaxies, trillions of stars, planets, physical laws, etc., etc., etc.
The universe all came about by chance and lots of time. Life on Earth could have come when the great lightning bolt struck a rock in the oceans, or maybe the magical dirt on asteroids or comets sprung forth life and seeded the Earth.
All humans, animals and plants came to life from magical rocks or dirt. Over a long period of time, we came from worms to present-day humans, plants and animals.
Through natural selection, mutations and lots and lots of time, nature magically changed us from goo to you.
Evolution is an atheistic story of origins. This is not science, this is a pagan story of origins.
Genesis Chapter 1 says an all-knowing, all-powerful creator spoke time and space, the universe and all animal and plant life in six days.
There are only two choices, either God created everything or the universe self-created itself.
I am a born-again Christian. God is my best friend. All true Christians have a relationship with the Triune God. He is real. The Bible is the meaning of life. God saved me 43 years ago, and he is intimately involved in the smallest details of my life.
BILL DENNY
Urbana