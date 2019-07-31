After the Mueller testimony in the House of Representatives, I believe that the time for impeachment proceedings against the current resident of the White House is due.
An impeachment inquiry could act like a fact-finding body, i.e., a grand jury, collect evidence of any crimes, unethical behavior or unconstitutional acts that the president may have committed.
Also, the inquiry would have a much more robust subpoena power that the president’s attorneys would have much less ability to delay in the courts.
However, for the inquiry to have credibility, any and all testimony must be taken and cross-examined by dispassionate professional congressional legal council, not any of the members of the House.
As we have seen in recent years, hyper-partisan members of the House frequently resort to melodramatic political theater, ad hominem and/or go off on tangents that are irrelevant.
The House members in attendance should be required to behave like jurors in a trial, remain silent while evidence is presented in an orderly and controlled manner and make any objections or questions to be asked amongst themselves in closed session or something similar.
When the inquiry is concluded, there is no requirement for the House of Representatives to present the case and evidence to the partisan Senate for trial.
In my opinion, if the above is done in an objective and fair manner, the facts and evidence can be candidly presented to the ultimate jury, we the people, so we can make an informed vote in 2020.
MICHAEL MACHULA
Urbana