I am Jewish. I grew up in New York City, where I lived in a Jewish neighborhood and almost everyone I knew was also a Jew.
After I married, I lived for 40 years in northern Delaware, and have now lived in Champaign-Urbana for 12 years, and in both places, most of the people I’ve known aren’t Jewish.
I’ve never felt afraid in any of these places, until recently — and especially in the last few days when Donald Trump made, and continues to make, his remarks about Jewish loyalty. Now I am very afraid and would feel the same way in both of the places I have lived before.
Hate speech did not originate with Donald Trump, but he adds to it and doesn’t condemn it in others, which encourages more of it.
We have seen in El Paso and other places that his words filter down to people and increase their motivation for their violent actions.
Rodney Davis and all the other Republicans who don’t speak up about the president’s remarks are complicit in the violence that follows.
Since shortly after the Holocaust, Jews have been saying Never Again, and some groups have recently adopted the statement Never Again is Now. It is now, Champaign-Urbana; it is now America.
Republicans need to stop pretending this is not happening and take measures to put an end to hate speech, all the way to the top, or we might find that Champaign-Urbana is the new Poway or the new Pittsburgh.
JOYCE FRANSCISO
Champaign