Russia has successfully used a propaganda technique called the Firehose of Falsehood. To quote lawyer Teri Kanefield, “The Firehose of Falsehood is effective because if the public is drenched with enough lies, eventually people get worn out and give up trying to sort out truth from fiction.
Researchers say: ‘Don’t expect to counter the Firehose of Falsehood with a squirt gun of truth.’ Instead of trying to refute each lie, which isn’t effective, the researchers suggest preparing the population to expect lies. The idea is to put raincoats on the population so the lies just roll off. If the people expect Trump to lie — if they know he lies more often than not — we can just shrug and say, ‘There he goes again. Lying. Pay no attention.’”
In spite of their words, the actions of the Republican Party show that its agenda is to spread hatred and divisiveness and provide welfare for the rich (tax cuts, keeping the minimum wage low, oil subsidies, etc). Racist divisiveness about immigration is being used to distractus as thousands of dollars is taken from our pockets for welfare for the rich, which has caused decreased wages, less health coverage, greater education costs, etc.
So put your raincoats on folks. We are in for a real downpour in the next year.
The only question is: Will we behave as sheep and be easily manipulated by the Firehose of Falsehood, or will we let the lies roll right off and watch the actions instead?
KEITH WOLCOTT
Charleston