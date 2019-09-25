It is with great sadness I learned The News-Gazette was being sold. It’s caused me to do a great deal of reminiscing.
I worked at the Gazette in advertising in the early 1960s. There were some great staff members whose names are not forgotten even now: Steve Farruggia, who kept the press running (some said with baling wire), Lex Bullock, advertising director for 40 years, Phil Hundley, office, Bill and Annabel Schmelzle, staff writers, Ed Borman, and yes, Roger Ebert (I think he was still in college), Betsy Hendrick, Curt Beamer, photo department, Jerry Warmbier, photo, Bill Lyon, sports.
I actually met Mrs. Helen Stevick, who visited with her poodle (who wore lavender bows), as well as Dr. Michael Chinigo, and of course, Marajen.
We beat out copy on ancient Royal manual typewriters and stuffed it into a vacuum tube to send upstairs to composing. And Bahama fans cooled us down; there was no air conditioning.
I sincerely hope the new publishers will keep the high standards for which our News-Gazette is acclaimed.
I guess we’ll find out.
CHRIS ROYSE
Champaign