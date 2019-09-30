David Martin of Urbana wrote a letter to the editor on the Second Amendment, stating that criminals do not acquiesce to laws imposed upon law-abiding citizens.
In a study published March 28, 2019, in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, public health researcher Michael Siegel’s team analyzed 25 years of FBI and CDC national data to examine the relationship between state gun regulation laws and the number of deaths by homicide in all 50 states.
State gun laws requiring universal background checks for all gun sales resulted in homicide rates 15 percent lower than states without such laws.
Laws prohibiting the possession of firearms by people who have been convicted of a violent crime were associated with an 18 percent reduction in homicide rates.
The practice of keeping guns out of the hands of people who are at the greatest risk for violence — based on a history of violence — appears to be associated with decreased rates of firearm homicide.
SUE KLEFSTAD
Monticello