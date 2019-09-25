Signs of fall in Champaign County are everywhere — shorter days, cooler temperatures, yards and fields turning brown — and the annual gathering of the Half Century Club.
This year’s celebration is on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Eastland Suites on North Cunningham Ave. Anyone who lives in Champaign County is a member and welcome to attend. All that’s required is $30 per person and a reservation made in advance with Norma Bean (norma.bean33@gmail.com).
The original settlers gathered annually to enjoy the fruits of their hard labors, catch up on local news and re-create with games, music and fellowship. By 1883 — 50 years after the incorporation of Champaign as a county – that first generation of Old Settlers organized the Half Century Club to memorialize that ritual.
After a 13-year hiatus, the club was reorganized in 1923, continuing a tradition that has lasted for nearly 100 years.
Home-grown potlucks of early gatherings are now supplanted by a buffet supper; a panel of locally elected officials will update us on news of cities and county, and entertainment will include a local trivia contest, a sing-a-long, student musicians from University High School and time to meet and greet long-term residents and recent arrivals.
As is now customary, we will recognize an outstanding local institution and a citizen who have made significant contributions to life in our county. This year’s recipients are The News-Gazette and Dan & Jeanette McCollum. Come, join, be part of the tradition.
BARBARA WYSOCKI
presidentboard of directors
Half Century Club
Urbana