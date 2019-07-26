For the last two years, we all have been watching the Yingying Zhang case.
On July 18, the jury read the final verdict and found Brendt Christensen guilty. All night long, I couldn’t sleep. I haven’t stopped thinking about Yingying’s family. All I could see was the painful and helpless look on her mother’s face. I can’t imagine what she must be feeling.
As a mother of two daughters and a woman, I can’t imagine what Yingying’s family has gone through ever since they were informed their daughter was missing in a foreign country.
They sent their precious daughter to the U.S. to further her studies and for her to have a better future. Instead, she became the victim of a monster.
At some point, her family will return to China and attempt to live their lives without their daughter.
They didn’t get the chance to see their daughter or say goodbye to her. My heart goes out to the Zhang family. I pray to God to please protect all of our kids near and far.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet