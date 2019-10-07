A recent letter focused on a topic that I, as a longtime farmer, am very interested in: current stress levels amongst farmers. Low prices, floods, droughts and declining income have combined this year to make things difficult.
Our congressman, Rodney Davis is not only well-informed, he has been a leader in legislation that addresses help. He co-sponsored and helped pass a bipartisan effort labeled “the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network bill.” That program is included in the current Farm Bill. He has regular meetings with farmers and knows our pulse. His commitment to help is much appreciated.
We are just beginning harvest, so we will be focused for the next month on those activities. Come December, it will be office time, and the numbers will be tough, stress rising as bills pile up and projections for next year get studied. Many could benefit from counseling that needs to be in place. My thanks to Davis for his work to fund those counselors.
A key role needs to be played by those who interact with farmers, to note their attitudes carefully. In our culture, guys go quiet, too quiet. They need to be encouraged to seek help. Farm magazines and newspapers and farm organizations like the Farm Bureau, the Illinois Corn Growers and the Illinois Soybean Association will be publishing phone numbers.
LIN WARFEL
Tolono