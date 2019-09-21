A recent letter from Renee Mullen launches a broadside attack on the ACLU’s work on behalf of women and access to reproductive health care.
The letter appears more than a bit confused — accusing the organization of filing lawsuits that we have never pursued. The ACLU in Illinois has never sued “Catholic hospitals to force them to provide abortions.” We disagree on issues, but Mullen’s misstatement of our work does not foster meaningful debate.
The letter does raise the real issue of the growing dominance of religiously based institutions in providing health care to Americans. One in three hospital beds in the state of Illinois is controlled by some form of religious directive — meaning that policies driven by the pronounced faith of others override patients’ needs and even their own faith traditions. We are concerned that religion and belief — which all of us revere and must seek to protect — increasingly is used to deny health care options to patients, often without their knowledge.
Mullen is right about one thing — we have worked actively for decades to challenge ideologically driven legislators in states across the country seeking to deny access to reproductive health care — including banning all abortion services.
The notion that governments should be deciding for any of us if and when to become a parent is damaging and unconstitutional. Mullen may not like it, but we will continue to fight such efforts.
AMERI KLAFETA
director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project
ACLU of Illinois