There have been a number of recent emotionally laden submissions criticizing a proposed rule change by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Under the proposed change, anyone or group living in a subsidized housing unit that includes an illegal alien would be barred from occupancy of that subsidized housing unit.
Objectively, is that an unreasonable change? The illegal has already broken U.S. law by their presence on U.S. soil.
Additionally, current rules prohibit illegals from receiving federal subsidies.
Finally, there is a waiting list of qualified U.S. citizens and legal residents seeking subsidized housing. Why then would there be an outcry against enforcing U.S. law at the expense of qualified citizens and legal residents?
It is also another factor contributing to the economic impact of illegal immigration. Although it is challenging to measure, it is estimated that it costs U.S. taxpayers $200 billion annually, and the amount continues to rise with the increase in illegal immigration.
JAMES F. FARON
Champaign