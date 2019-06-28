The number of migrants reaching the U.S. is unprecedented and has understandably overwhelmed the U.S. Border Patrol.
Unable to process so many applicants, they send thousands of asylum-seekers to taxpayer-funded detention facilities that are overcrowded, unsanitary and often run by for-profit companies.
Children are still being separated from their families. Preteens care for babies and toddlers in cells and cages where they sleep on concrete floors with only foil blankets. They do not get playtime or exercise.
Justice Department lawyers even argued that centers are not obligated to provide children with soap or toothbrushes. Apparently, as long as the concrete floors are clean, the government considers these conditions “safe and sanitary,” as required by law.
Not surprisingly, illness is rampant, medical treatment is inadequate and dozens of people, including children, have died in federal custody during the current crisis. Thousands more suffer abuse and emotional trauma.
The U.S. is not alone in this challenge. Other countries also face unprecedented floods of refugees, but they do not have such dehumanizing centers. Seeking asylum is legal under both U.S. and international law.
History tells us what to expect from mass detention of civilians without trial. It is a short step from there to even more serious abuses.
Picture your child or your family in these conditions. Then contact your congresspeople. Urge them to guarantee soap and toothbrushes, but also more agents and lawyers to speed up refugee processing and close the camps. The wealthiest nation on Earth has no excuse.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign