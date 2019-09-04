Bend the Arc’s deliberate misinterpretation of President Trump’s sloppy language is unrelated to abhorrence of anti-Semitism.
They dismissed Linda Sarsour’s anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rants because she led the Women’s March against President Trump.
The organization has enthusiastically supported and defended Reps. Tlaib and Omar, both vocal anti-Semites who call for the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state.
Their support of illegal immigration and open borders pass Bend the Arc’s litmus test for sainthood. According to The Arc, opponents of that goal are racist, white nationalists. (Except for Obama during his presidency).
Bend the Arc also advocates for social/racial justice and equality. To achieve its goal of equal outcomes for all, wages must be unrelated to productivity, grades unrelated to academic achievement and discipline in schools unrelated to behavior.
I reject their image for America. I will continue to support Rep. Rodney Davis and President Trump in their advocacy for the rule of law and equality of opportunity, precepts that actually allow all people to reach their full potential.
I am Jewish. I assume to Bend the Arc, I am also a white nationalist.
SHERRY STEIGMANN
Urbana