You should vote for Trump if you believe that separating children from their parents is OK.
You should vote for Trump if you believe that the human rights abuses against people that have fled violence and have absolutely nothing is OK.
You should vote for Trump if you believe that bragging about grabbing women is OK.
You should vote for Trump if you believe that Russian meddling in U.S. politics is OK.
You should vote for Trump if you believe in alienating allies and sidling up to a dictator is appropriate.
You should vote for Trump if you think that having a draft dodger as commander in chief is OK.
You should vote for Trump if you support environmental deregulation and don’t care about what kind of a world we leave behind for our children and grandchildren.
And the list is endless.
If you have any shred of self-respect, morality, decency or love for the U.S., you won’t vote for Trump. If you do vote for Trump, it’s a window into your soul.
ROBERT NEMETH
Sadorus