Illinois, great defense there, Lovie. And great pick for a coach there, Mr. Whitman. Sorry, we all have had enough of this joke and huge mistake that cost the University of Illinois a lot of money.
Stupid move adding two more years to this already overpriced huge mistake.
We beat Minnesota big time last year. And as we, not Whitman, all can see, they’ve gotten worse. Please put an end to this nightmare. Mr. Smith and Mr. Whitman both need to go. We’re the laughingstock of the whole country.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet