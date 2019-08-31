For a democratic society, the fairness and freeness of elections is paramount — and whether a candidate for public office supports electoral fairness should be a baseline for their qualifications.
That’s why every 2019 candidate should be asked what their position on Ranked Choice Voting is.
Well, not every candidate. Your local coroner or sheriff likely doesn’t have much say. But when it comes to state representatives like the trailblazing Rep. Ammons or the mustachioed Rep. Caulkins, they have a lot of say.
Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) allows voters to rank their first, second and third choices. If a candidate receives more than half of the first-choice votes, they are the winner. If not, the candidate who received the least number of first-choice votes is eliminated, and those votes transfer to the voter’s next favorite candidate. If there is still not a winner, the process continues until one candidate has more than half of the votes.
This means that voters don’t have to worry about “wasting” their vote on their favorite candidate. If that candidate loses, their vote simply transfers to their next favorite candidate, who might win. Voters can vote for who they truly believe in, rather than plugging their nose and voting for the “lesser evil.”
If you think Ranked Choice Voting is a great idea, contact your representatives at the state and local levels and tell them that it’s time for Illinois to make its elections freer, fairer and even cheaper.
BEN CHAPMAN
Mahomet