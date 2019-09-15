U.S. immigrants as a group pay more taxes to support social welfare services than they consume. Individual immigrants, like individual citizens, may require more of such services from time to time and, as a result, they may temporarily consume more services than they pay for in taxes.
If the services are successful, however, they will provide supportthat allows these individuals to “get on their feet” and start paying more into the social welfare system than they take out.
This said, I strongly oppose Trump’s decision to revise immigration regulations to deport immigrants who apply for social welfare benefits.
Like the citizens they are often striving to become, immigrants receiving public assistance need to be given a period of time to establish themselves well enough to pay for their own basic needs and, through taxes, help pay for the needs of others as well.
Perhaps eventual citizenship (the naturalization process) should require demonstration of an ability to maintain employment and pay taxes over a sustained period of time, but deporting immigrants who are working hard at low wages to support themselves and their families just because they receive temporary assistance from one or more social welfare programs is not fair or appropriate.
GARY STORM
Urbana