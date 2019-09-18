Unless we stop imperialism, we won’t be able to stop global warming.
Global warming is, along with nuclear war, the most serious issue facing mankind today.
We’re on the cusp of nuclear war, depending only upon man’s “common sense,” unreliable to say the least, to not ignite such devastation.
We do know global warming, if we don’t start implementing necessary changes now, is absolute.
The many wars we keep igniting places us in the untenable situation, while further polluting the planet, of accidentally setting off a nuclear catastrophe.
Unless we stop imperialism, we won’t be able to stop global warming, as those who profit from war or the fossil fuel industry will continue to support imperialism, with their desire to control the resources of the world, so unless we dismantle our capitalist system, by ending imperialism ... it’s a catch 22.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana