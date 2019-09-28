Space limits expansive details, so I have to be concise. Don’t kid yourselves. While there are many sincere individuals, for the driving force in this country on “climate change,” the left and far left, it is, admittedly, about political power and control.
Teachers’ unions, 90 percent of whose dues go to one party, are a main force of indoctrination in conjunction with the selective news media. If these people were serious about cause and effect, they would be advocating complete boycotts of Chinese-, Indian- and Asian- manufactured products until they make the same progress the U.S. has made the last 40 years.
In the ’60s, TV ads of a Chief, sorry not the Chief, showed tears in his eye about the pollution going on across the land. Lady Bird Johnson sponsored programs for communities to take charge and make a difference. Not governments, but individuals, businesses, communities. Not anti-capitalism, but pro-capitalist activism.
The results in our country? Since 1970, the U.S. has reduced adding particulates into the environment by 50 percent while increasing manufacturing, industry and business output by more than 400 percent. Some examples? The once soured Great Lakes have recovered dramatically. Even the Chicago River to some extent. The Los Angeles smog cleared.
That is making environmental change. Not by government control but individual empowerment to conscience and action. Are we done yet? No, we will never be done, but it is up to individuals, not government control, to make the difference.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana