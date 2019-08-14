People are justifiably upset about recent tragic shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, where adults and children were killed by individuals who must have had mental health challenges to commit such heinous crimes against fellow human beings. Yet many people who are upset about these murders have no concern about babies being killed daily through abortion. How can killing defenseless human beings be wrong in one instance and yet completely OK in another?
How can so many people be unable to process reality? A pre-born baby’s heartbeat is present at 21 days old; fingerprints emerge at 11 weeks; DNA determining gender, hair color, eye color, etc., is present at conception. None of this is in dispute by medical experts. Abortionists themselves have been caught on tape admitting that they are killing babies. Yet we still have 3,000 babies aborted daily in the greatest country on Earth.
How can killing people with a gun, knife or hammer be wrong, but killing babies be perfectly fine?
And for some politicians, it’s something to even clap and cheer about when extreme pro-abortion legislation is passed.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “It may well be that we will have to repent in this generation. Not merely for the vitriolic words and the violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people who sit around and say, ‘Wait on time.’”
TONYA WRIGHT
Champaign