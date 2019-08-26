Growing up, my Pakistani culture and elders passed on many good things to us, and sadly they also passed on many wrong things to their next generation from religious beliefs to cultural beliefs.
Pakistan was born from India in the name of religion. Gandhi and Jinnah must have thought they were doing a huge favor to both sides so both sides could live peacefully. But sadly they couldn’t change many people’s hearts.
When I moved to the states, I met many Americans, Christians, non-believers, Indians who are Hindu and Muslims. I had a choice: I could hate them without having any reason why I was hating them and continue passing on hate to the next generation. But I chose love over hate.
The reason I chose love over hate was so I could break the chain. I didn’t want to pass on the wrong thing to the next generation.
Along with many millions of people, my heart is also hurting knowing what’s happening in the states near and far. We have gone way too far when human lives don’t mean anything anymore.
In the midst of many wrong and sad things happening, I still believe that we have more good people in this world than bad people. And they are making a difference each day, regardless of different political beliefs, skin color or religious beliefs. Loving and good people simply love others. If you think hate is contagious, so is love. I am choosing love over hate; what about you?
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet