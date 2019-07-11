Some of your columnists are absolutely outstanding, for example, Bruce Kauffmann, who does an excellent job of reminding us of our great history.
His recent column on “Cultural ex post facto” laws hit a home run. He succinctly and expertly explained why removing historical statues, plaques, etc., is wrong and so un-American; not fair.
In some cases, they can be rehoused somewhere more appropriate.
Some people who lived 150 years ago practiced slavery. It was legal in part of our country. Now it is not.
Slavery was horribly wrong. We fixed it. Let us remember our ancestors, however flawed.
ISABEL COLE
Urbana