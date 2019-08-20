Sept. 14 is this year’s National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.
This is an opportunity for all of us. Many of us are guilty of sweeping the reality of abortion under the rug; we put it out of our minds because it’s a difficult subject to think about.
We pretend that it’s rare or that it’s done only for medical reasons. The reality is that more than 60 million babies have been aborted in the U.S. since Roe vs. Wade in 1973 and 74 percent of women abort their babies for non-medical reasons such as the woman’s education, job or lack of confidence in her ability to care for a baby (Guttmacher study).
The media and abortion advocates would like us to forget about our aborted babies. It’s easy to do when their bodies are not even buried. There are 52 grave sites in the U.S. of aborted babies (who were recovered mostly from dumpsters), but most are never buried.
Think about what abortion actually is and what it actually does. We are missing 20 percent of our population. The abortion epidemic is a silent one for a reason. Take off the blinders and look into the truth of what is happening. Sept. 14 is our opportunity to give our respect and mourn these babies whose lives were cut so short.
MIRANDA O’BRYAN
LeRoy