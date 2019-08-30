Our country is in the midst of a deadly overdose crisis. More than 70,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2017 — including 47,600 from opioids such as heroin, prescription opioid analgesics and illicitly manufactured fentanyl.
Despite preliminary estimates that suggest opioid overdose deaths may have decreased in 2018, the number of lives lost to opioid overdose continues at historic levels.
Alarmingly, some states are even seeing an increase in the opioid overdose death rate.
As a nation, we can do better. In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 and September as National Recovery Month, let’s recommit to a comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck approach to prevent overdose deaths.
This includes making a significant investment in policies that encourage prevention and recovery, strengthen the addiction treatment workforce and increase access to science-based, proven interventions.
Let’s honor the memory of those we’ve lost to overdose deaths with action. Let’s do everything possible to support effective prevention and treatment of addiction and save lives.
ELISE WESSOL
Champaign