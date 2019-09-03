All lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons and our allies are invited to march in the Arcola Broom Corn Festival Parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 under the group name of Stonewall 50.
Line-up for the parade begins at noon at No. 39 in Moore Park just south of Route 133 between Interstate 57 and U.S. 45 in Arcola. The Broom Corn Festival is the largest and best attended of all the small town festivals in East Central Illinois.
Help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, which began the modern movement for LGBT rights. This letter is submitted by a 1964 proud graduate of Arcola High School.
ROBERT MICHAEL DOYLE
Champaign