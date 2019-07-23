Was justice served? Absolutely not! This sociopath took a human life for his pleasure only. He doesn’t deserve the luxury of living in prison, where he will be fed, clothed and sheltered.
He will have the ability to speak and visit with his family. Ms. Zhang’s family will never have that opportunity with their daughter. He will have access to all the amenities of home, including television, books, education and “friends.” All of this at the expense of the taxpayers.
How sad that someone on the jury felt his life was worth sparing. He will never be rehabilitated. The excuse people give of being a Christian and having to forgive doesn’t hold water.
Killing another human is unforgivable. God destroyed some of his own creations for much less.
An eye for an eye, remember?
KATHY HILLIGER
Rossville