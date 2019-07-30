I write this letter in response to the editorial, “John Paul Stevens: 1920-2019.”
The justices have done more than anyone to bring great harm to our nation. Progressives have used the Supreme Court to make law because they cannot get legislators who make law to pass their Godless agenda.
Everyone knows this. Nine people have removed prayer from public schools, made abortion the law of the land and redefined marriage.
Do you think it matters to God what these justices do and that they will be held accountable for their immoral decisions?
God tells us we should not take any pleasure in the death of the wicked. I can assure you that there is a literal heaven and a literal hell.
While The News-Gazette celebrates John Paul Stevens’ life, rest assured he is not celebrating. Where he is, nobody cares that he was a Supreme Court justice in his lifetime. Nobody there would say he had a successful life.
Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” Matthew 7:13-14.
Anybody who tells you everybody who dies goes to heaven is a liar. Anybody who tells you death is nonexistence is also a liar. Biblical Christianity is a relationship with God. Listen to him and live.
BILL DENNY
Urbana