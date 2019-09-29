I want to congratulate and thank the young people who marched to ask for action to combat climate change. This issue needs a full buy-in by all of us like the effort during World War II.
Not only did we send men and women to war, the folks at home did their part putting up with gas, food rationing, turning in scrap metal, growing a “victory garden,” buying war bonds, all kinds of efforts to support the war effort. It made life a uncomfortable, but people understood the need.
We need to do the same thing for the climate effort. I challenge all those young people to do their part and get their families and friends involved.
Besides voting for politicians who buy into the climate issue, here are suggestions.
Use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic. They are cheap to buy and often you can get free ones at community events.
No more plastic water bottles, buy an insulated bottle to use during outings. Take it to school too. Don’t buy plastic soda bottles, buy cans, then you can recycle for cash, win-win.
Finally, please, don’t leave your car idling while parked spewing out CO2. Drives me crazy seeing someone sitting in an idling car while waiting for someone at a store. If it is hot, roll down the window. If cold, wear a coat and shut off the car/pickup.
Maybe you can start a campaign in your schools like the food drives. Keep pushing and thanks again.
KAREN CUNDIFF
Thomasboro