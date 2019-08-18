Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.