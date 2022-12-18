Kingfisher is a wimpy name
I read the mascot story about the Kingfisher. I am a 1973 UI graduate, and admittedly have felt positively about Chief Illiniwek and the name Fighting Illini.
I do realize those days are soon to be gone. I also know how liberal the university has become. However, the name Kingfishers certainly will not command respect from other institutions competing with the university on any front.
Memorial Stadium was built to memorialize those WWI alumni who fought and gave their lives for our country. Therefore, I submit the mascot and nickname of Patriots. That nickname and mascot would command respect nationally, and the school colors would not have to change. Washington’s patriots wore blue and those in the Navy who gave their lives in WWI wore blue. Orange could be the accent color.
Last, as far as I know, no other major college or university has Patriot as a nickname.
HANK SHAFFER
Hooperton